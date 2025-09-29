We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!
Version 1.0.4 Changelog
Features
You can now absorb spheres while carring boxes
Added extra time to the introduction texts of the single-player campaign
Fixes
Changed level 1-13 of the single-player campaign to ensure that the final torch is lit when falling against the right wall
Changed level 2-1 of the single-player campaign to force the use of the destruction power earlier
Fixed Catalan translations on the demo’s “Thank you page”
Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!
