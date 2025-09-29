 Skip to content
29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!

Version 1.0.4 Changelog

Features

  • You can now absorb spheres while carring boxes

  • Added extra time to the introduction texts of the single-player campaign

Fixes

  • Changed level 1-13 of the single-player campaign to ensure that the final torch is lit when falling against the right wall

  • Changed level 2-1 of the single-player campaign to force the use of the destruction power earlier

  • Fixed Catalan translations on the demo’s “Thank you page”

Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!

