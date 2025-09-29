 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20168571 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the bandit record was not updated when enemies were defeated with a drop pod.
- Fixed an issue where N.I.C.O would occasionally stop functioning.
- Added two new pizza recipes.
- Adjusted pizza supply drops so that recovering skill item quantities always supplies exactly one item.

