 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20168534 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fire Tornado explosion size upgrade from +35% to +50%.

  • Doom explosion size upgrade from +35% to +50%.

  • You can now properly remove Lycira’s Charge and Yishin’s Thunderform upgrade from the upgrade pool when you right click their spells.

  • Hopefully fixed a rare bug that would cause your hero to get stuck and stop attacking (your hero should now start attacking after a few seconds if it happens).

  • Improved Astrina’s animation when casting her buffed first spell.

  • Added Dansh translation.

  • Reduced the Polish and Swiss price with about 20% so it is not above the euro price.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2481641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link