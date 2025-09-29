Fire Tornado explosion size upgrade from +35% to +50%.
Doom explosion size upgrade from +35% to +50%.
You can now properly remove Lycira’s Charge and Yishin’s Thunderform upgrade from the upgrade pool when you right click their spells.
Hopefully fixed a rare bug that would cause your hero to get stuck and stop attacking (your hero should now start attacking after a few seconds if it happens).
Improved Astrina’s animation when casting her buffed first spell.
Added Dansh translation.
Reduced the Polish and Swiss price with about 20% so it is not above the euro price.
Changed files in this update