29 September 2025 Build 20168519 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(includes patch notes for previous hotfixes (1.3.1.0a and 1.3.1.0b)
- fixed a few strings being broken in Chinese/Japanese
- Added some missing glyphs for Chinese
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to complete the inheritance ending after certain events had occurred
- fixed crash when pressing a hitchhiker skill with the journal open
- fixed louvre displaying weirdly on truck/sedan
- fixed offset of text in map
- fixed bug where the game would crash if you had a save with a bugged skill tree (may be due to tampered save file)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2756921
