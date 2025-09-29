(includes patch notes for previous hotfixes (1.3.1.0a and 1.3.1.0b)
- fixed a few strings being broken in Chinese/Japanese
- Added some missing glyphs for Chinese
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to complete the inheritance ending after certain events had occurred
- fixed crash when pressing a hitchhiker skill with the journal open
- fixed louvre displaying weirdly on truck/sedan
- fixed offset of text in map
- fixed bug where the game would crash if you had a save with a bugged skill tree (may be due to tampered save file)
hotfix 1.3.1.0c
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update