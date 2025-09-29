(includes patch notes for previous hotfixes (1.3.1.0a and 1.3.1.0b)

- fixed a few strings being broken in Chinese/Japanese

- Added some missing glyphs for Chinese

- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to complete the inheritance ending after certain events had occurred

- fixed crash when pressing a hitchhiker skill with the journal open

- fixed louvre displaying weirdly on truck/sedan

- fixed offset of text in map

- fixed bug where the game would crash if you had a save with a bugged skill tree (may be due to tampered save file)