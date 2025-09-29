- Reaching max level guild didn't give the permanent hiring discount like it was supposed to, this has been fixed.
- Rinoa's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Roxanne's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- El-42's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Renée's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Olivia's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Gabrielle's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Euphie's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Roderick Twin's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Patricia's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Gwendolyn's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
- Cleric's didn't cast basic healing magic, this has been fixed.
- Adjusted enemy position in Seas of Trouble mission, to avoid enemies being cropped out of view
- Patch notes were partially cut off in patch notes menu, this has been fixed.
- If repeating missions, the mission brief would be displayed after each message, this has been fixed.
Gameplay Changes
- Added some safeguards to Euphie's skills to work with the new AI bias for the attack after Smelly Finger skills.
Grammar
- Removed reduntant [\b] code from Mission 19 text, which was visible to players.
