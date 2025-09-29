 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20168498 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Reaching max level guild didn't give the permanent hiring discount like it was supposed to, this has been fixed.
  • Rinoa's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Roxanne's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • El-42's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Renée's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Olivia's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Gabrielle's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Euphie's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Roderick Twin's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Patricia's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Gwendolyn's lover's relationship scenes didn't proc due to condtional errors, this has been fixed.
  • Cleric's didn't cast basic healing magic, this has been fixed.
  • Adjusted enemy position in Seas of Trouble mission, to avoid enemies being cropped out of view
  • Patch notes were partially cut off in patch notes menu, this has been fixed.
  • If repeating missions, the mission brief would be displayed after each message, this has been fixed.


Gameplay Changes
  • Added some safeguards to Euphie's skills to work with the new AI bias for the attack after Smelly Finger skills.


Grammar
  • Removed reduntant [\b] code from Mission 19 text, which was visible to players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link