- Changed Cactus Puffer bait requirement from Nutty Bait -> Berry Bait to prevent clashing with catching Flatfish.
- Fixed Desert Coral, Lettice, Dancer's Heels not being recognised as cave crops for the 'Cave-dweller' creature trait.
Thank you for playing Research Story!
Miki
v1.0.16 patch notes
