29 September 2025 Build 20168470 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some minor balancing changes and fixes:
- Changed Cactus Puffer bait requirement from Nutty Bait -> Berry Bait to prevent clashing with catching Flatfish.
- Fixed Desert Coral, Lettice, Dancer's Heels not being recognised as cave crops for the 'Cave-dweller' creature trait.

Thank you for playing Research Story!
Miki

