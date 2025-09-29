 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20168431
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.0.725

  1. Fixed an issue where ship names still displayed as the base version after researching upgraded ships.

  2. Fixed an issue where the purchase button could not be clicked after triggering an industry auction.

  3. Fixed an issue where setting the allocation to export warehouses to 0 in industry cargo distribution would stop production.

  4. Fixed an issue where industry warehouse values could become negative.

  5. Fixed an issue where events to purchase tech points could still trigger after all technologies had been researched.

  6. Optimized extra memory overhead.

