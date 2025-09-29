 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20168403 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added
  • Added a feature that allows you to adjust screen brightness from the pause menu during gameplay.

Fixed
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would appear duplicated after opening the Steam overlay menu and returning to the game.

