1 October 2025 Build 20168384 Edited 1 October 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone 🦀 a small update for the Everything is Crab playtest is rolling out now. Patch notes are below!


New Features / Content

  • Auto Disable Tutorial when restarting a D1 run if you've fully been able to complete and apply the learnings,

  • Capture previous run logs in BugReport to help us identify any crashes,

  • Improve Courting to prioritise direction you're aiming when deciding target to court/attack,

  • Cap FPS to 120 in game and menus

    • We will offer more customization to this in a future playtest. This is a temporary solution for now to prevent it running at 16,000 FPS in the menus!

Bug Fixes / Improvements

  • Water visual level now properly refreshes when Aquaconda spawns and the player/enemies are in water when the Terraforming happens,

  • Potential fix for the App Icon being low res,

  • Fixed Branching Evolution Fruit sometimes consumed without giving evolution,

  • Fixed issue with not always courting enemies in nearby attack area when using Ultimate

So far we've seen a huge amount of runs (mostly deaths as expected but a lot of wins too!) It's really amazing to see all of the creatures &chimeras you've created and the fun ways you've found to push the game past what we ever imagined possible in this version!

Public Playtest #1 should feel a little bit better with this hotfix, so thank you all for helping us to make it better!

Changed files in this update

