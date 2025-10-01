Hey everyone 🦀 a small update for the Everything is Crab playtest is rolling out now. Patch notes are below!



New Features / Content

Auto Disable Tutorial when restarting a D1 run if you've fully been able to complete and apply the learnings,

Capture previous run logs in BugReport to help us identify any crashes,

Improve Courting to prioritise direction you're aiming when deciding target to court/attack,

Cap FPS to 120 in game and menus We will offer more customization to this in a future playtest. This is a temporary solution for now to prevent it running at 16,000 FPS in the menus!



Bug Fixes / Improvements

Water visual level now properly refreshes when Aquaconda spawns and the player/enemies are in water when the Terraforming happens,

Potential fix for the App Icon being low res,

Fixed Branching Evolution Fruit sometimes consumed without giving evolution,

Fixed issue with not always courting enemies in nearby attack area when using Ultimate

So far we've seen a huge amount of runs (mostly deaths as expected but a lot of wins too!) It's really amazing to see all of the creatures &chimeras you've created and the fun ways you've found to push the game past what we ever imagined possible in this version!

Public Playtest #1 should feel a little bit better with this hotfix, so thank you all for helping us to make it better!