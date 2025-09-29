- Saloon stage - the background is all 3D models, so check if FPS drops on this stage
- Remove "Unrighteous - Beat Mekanik" song due to YouTube copyright
- 7 new failure message (282 total)
- Decrease volume of Bonso thunderball SFX
- Add warning message when starting the Online menu for users using Linux with Proton
September 28, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update