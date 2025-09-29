 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20168375
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Saloon stage - the background is all 3D models, so check if FPS drops on this stage
  • Remove "Unrighteous - Beat Mekanik" song due to YouTube copyright
  • 7 new failure message (282 total)
  • Decrease volume of Bonso thunderball SFX
  • Add warning message when starting the Online menu for users using Linux with Proton

Windows Depot 2212401
