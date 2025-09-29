Are you sure you want to view these images?

Ahoy, pirates! The long-awaited update for the underwater chapter is finally here!

We are approaching the final, most epic chapter of our adventure. Incredible discoveries, epic battles, and unexpected plot twists await you — but let's take things one step at a time. In this update, Fabian stands on the brink of major revelations.

He will uncover the secrets of the ancient gods and understand their true nature, solve the final mystery of the artifact (if you can manage it, of course!), face a crucial choice that will determine his ultimate fate, and, perhaps, return to his trusty ship...

CHANGELOG:

STORY

A thrilling "Groundhog Day"-style adventure with exciting detective elements.

Key events that will flip your understanding of everything that has happened upside down.

CONTENT

8 new detailed character sprites.

11 full high-quality artwork illustrations.

2 NSFW scenes.

10 new background images immersing you in a new atmosphere, previously unseen in the game ;)

TECHNICAL IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed known issues (we tried to add the ability to adjust music and voice volume in NSFW scenes).

Performance optimization.

Minor UI fixes.

We've deliberately kept the main plot under wraps so you can fully immerse yourself in the story and experience all the emotions of uncovering its secrets. Your feedback is incredibly important to us — please share your impressions after playing!