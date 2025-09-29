 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20168131 Edited 29 September 2025 – 06:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Tuned aircraft fly-by-wire to reduce oscillations and improve roll response
• Added cockpit audio and visual vibration effects during high angle-of-attack maneuvers
• Fixed cases of populated servers showing 0 player count
• Increased text scale in multiplayer menu
• Increased Helipad and Revetment value to $1m
• Fixed cases of bright ocean reflections at night time
• Added audible warnings for UH-90 Ibis pusher fan failures
• Improved appearance of map objective markers when close together
• Fixed cases of munitions / naval supply pallets failing to load on spawn
• Improved SFB-81 Darkreach pitch authority
• Fixed player rank not being set after rejoining a MP match
• Fixed AFV6 AA cargo info missing in aircraft selection menu
• Fixed airdropped vehicles engaging enemies with turret before landing
• Improved anti-cheat security for possible sling-loading exploits
• Increased rewards for repair and pilot rescue/capture
• Fixed cases of repeated "Load Lost" messages when a slung load is destroyed
• Fixed fly-by-wire over-correcting when launching aircraft from carrier ski-jump
• Fixed aircraft reserve/supply info displaying incorrectly for clients in MP
• Fixed cases of automatic guns firing at lower rates when FPS is low
• Fixed Dynamo railgun recoil slowly rotating the ship away from its target
• Fixed errors resulting in player controls lockup when a carrier is removed while aircraft are taking off from it
• Fixed cannon turrets consistently shooting too low against targets at long ranges
• Added HUD icon to indicate auto-hover is engaged
• Escalation and Confrontation: Fixed starting T/A-30 Compass failing to take off at Sandrift airbase

Changed files in this update

