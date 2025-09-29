• Tuned aircraft fly-by-wire to reduce oscillations and improve roll response

• Added cockpit audio and visual vibration effects during high angle-of-attack maneuvers

• Fixed cases of populated servers showing 0 player count

• Increased text scale in multiplayer menu

• Increased Helipad and Revetment value to $1m

• Fixed cases of bright ocean reflections at night time

• Added audible warnings for UH-90 Ibis pusher fan failures

• Improved appearance of map objective markers when close together

• Fixed cases of munitions / naval supply pallets failing to load on spawn

• Improved SFB-81 Darkreach pitch authority

• Fixed player rank not being set after rejoining a MP match

• Fixed AFV6 AA cargo info missing in aircraft selection menu

• Fixed airdropped vehicles engaging enemies with turret before landing

• Improved anti-cheat security for possible sling-loading exploits

• Increased rewards for repair and pilot rescue/capture

• Fixed cases of repeated "Load Lost" messages when a slung load is destroyed

• Fixed fly-by-wire over-correcting when launching aircraft from carrier ski-jump

• Fixed aircraft reserve/supply info displaying incorrectly for clients in MP

• Fixed cases of automatic guns firing at lower rates when FPS is low

• Fixed Dynamo railgun recoil slowly rotating the ship away from its target

• Fixed errors resulting in player controls lockup when a carrier is removed while aircraft are taking off from it

• Fixed cannon turrets consistently shooting too low against targets at long ranges

• Added HUD icon to indicate auto-hover is engaged

• Escalation and Confrontation: Fixed starting T/A-30 Compass failing to take off at Sandrift airbase