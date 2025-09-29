Nearly three weeks since launch, and still riding the neon wave. Thanks for sticking with me while I sand down the rough edges. <3
Core Changes:
- New menu effects added to skill orbs and syringes. Effects differ via warp level.
- Golden chest spawn rates have been increased and scale with warp level (1% / 2% / 3% / 4%). Note: not every map will generate a chest, and once you find a Golden chest on your run, no more spawn for that remaining run.
- Golden chests now draw from the memory-fragment loot tables of all non-boss enemies and award a random memory fragment you don’t already own.
- Added a input debouncer to help prevent double inputs from happening from users that have Steam Input enabled.
- Reduced the amount of mutations Lilithex can get in higher warps. She's no longer able to utilize ranged projectile mutations.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where s few level 1 map chunks were generated in a way such that the start and end were dislocated but connected via a portal -- was not intuitive compared to other maps.
- Fixed issue where sometimes loot gets stuck between a portal and a wall, can cannot be picked up.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes many items spawning could get stuck in a ceiling -- they'll now have a constant downward force if stuck in the ceiling.
- Fixed issue where players would sometimes immediately see the door-reveal pings on the map when entering a new biome.
- Fixed issue where skill orbs were dropping during boss fight -- should not be possible.
- Fixed issue where echoes would leave behind their mirror images after final bosses death.
- Fixed issue where waste sector stair cases had a mysterious hole near the top of them.
