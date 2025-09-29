New menu effects added to skill orbs and syringes. Effects differ via warp level.

Golden chest spawn rates have been increased and scale with warp level (1% / 2% / 3% / 4%). Note: not every map will generate a chest, and once you find a Golden chest on your run, no more spawn for that remaining run.

Golden chests now draw from the memory-fragment loot tables of all non-boss enemies and award a random memory fragment you don’t already own.

Added a input debouncer to help prevent double inputs from happening from users that have Steam Input enabled.

Reduced the amount of mutations Lilithex can get in higher warps. She's no longer able to utilize ranged projectile mutations.



Fixed issue where s few level 1 map chunks were generated in a way such that the start and end were dislocated but connected via a portal -- was not intuitive compared to other maps.

Fixed issue where sometimes loot gets stuck between a portal and a wall, can cannot be picked up.

Fixed an issue where sometimes many items spawning could get stuck in a ceiling -- they'll now have a constant downward force if stuck in the ceiling.

Fixed issue where players would sometimes immediately see the door-reveal pings on the map when entering a new biome.

Fixed issue where skill orbs were dropping during boss fight -- should not be possible.

Fixed issue where echoes would leave behind their mirror images after final bosses death.

Fixed issue where waste sector stair cases had a mysterious hole near the top of them.



Pumping this one out because I had more time in the weekend. I'm also still working on getting Steam Deck verified, so this patch comes with some necessities. Overall though, between yesterday and today, there are a lot of QOL updates that I'm super happy to get in! I'm hoping the golden chest spawns will help people unlock memory fragments that they don't have or are struggling to find, which will people folks 100% more of the achievements.Nearly three weeks since launch, and still riding the neon wave. Thanks for sticking with me while I sand down the rough edges. <3