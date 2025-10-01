Hey Turret Squad!

As always, thank you for playing TurretGirls!



We’ve reviewed the recent community feedback rand have made the following adjustments. We hope you’ll continue to enjoy the game!



[New Features]

■ Added Fire Button Options

Added a feature in the Options menu to select how the ‘fire’ button works

Hold : Continuous fire while holding down the button (previous behavior)

Toggle : Switches between continuous fire and stop with each button press

Continuous Fire: Constantly fires without needing button input



■ Added Total Damage Display

You can now check the total damage dealt by each weapon on the Game Result screen

[Adjustments]

■ Energy Shield (Shield Drone adjustment)

Adjusted the Supply Weapon "Shield Drone" and renamed it to “Energy Shield”

Changed to a single shield that covers the entire turret

Blocks one attack (now also blocks long-range attacks)

The shield disappears after blocking an attack

When disappearing, it releases a powerful shockwave that deals damage over a wide area

If there is ammunition remaining, a new shield will deploy instantly (if at zero ammo, it will reload instead)

The Shield Drone was previously too lackluster, so we reworked it into a more useful, offensive shield

The Shield Generator remains unchanged



■ Machine Gun

Improved bullet grouping and projectile speed while aiming down sights (ADS)

For those who have installed mods and experience instability after the update, please try the following:

Unsubscribe from all Workshop items.

From the library, click the gear icon and select “Verify Integrity of Game Files.”,

Following these steps will remove mod files from the game folder.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a bug where, upon continuing from suspend data, the turret’s starting weapon would revert to Lv.1 stats

As always, thanks everyone for all the feedback!

If you like TurretGirls, please consider giving it a review on Steam!

"Saving humanity, one turret (and wardrobe malfunction) at a time!"