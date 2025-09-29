 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20167897 Edited 29 September 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.3 Part 2 is now live!

New Features

  • All creatures in a team that reaches a new depth will now gain a gold silver or bronze badge as a reward. The most dangerous creature from the team gets the gold badge and if there are more creatures in the team they get the silver and then bronze badge.

  • Added a sound for the resurrection core.


Balance Changes

  • Purity core no longer gives duration or size. Purity core now gives 4 health to actions (up from 2) and gives 3 health to the creature (up from 0)

  • Whale can now use the shield module 🦑

  • Robot module cost has been decreased to 5 (down from 10)

  • Torpedo had its explosion area increased slightly and the explosion now stays for 0.4s (down from 0.75s)

  • Size scaling of all actions has been adjusted to give more diminishing returns on the higher end. (The first 5 size increases still behave the same as before but afterwards each increase will give diminishing returns)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where tripple tasks research stations would not give the correct amount of pioneer points 🦑

  • Fixed a bug where exiting to main menu right after a combat ended would result in a desynch between the client and server that could lead to unexpected behaviour 🦑

  • Fixed a bug where Tridacna would stay closed after resurrecting with the resurrection core 🦑

🦑: community suggestions or bug reports


Have fun playing :)

