Patch 1.0.3 Part 2 is now live!
New Features
All creatures in a team that reaches a new depth will now gain a gold silver or bronze badge as a reward. The most dangerous creature from the team gets the gold badge and if there are more creatures in the team they get the silver and then bronze badge.
Added a sound for the resurrection core.
Balance Changes
Purity core no longer gives duration or size. Purity core now gives 4 health to actions (up from 2) and gives 3 health to the creature (up from 0)
Whale can now use the shield module 🦑
Robot module cost has been decreased to 5 (down from 10)
Torpedo had its explosion area increased slightly and the explosion now stays for 0.4s (down from 0.75s)
Size scaling of all actions has been adjusted to give more diminishing returns on the higher end. (The first 5 size increases still behave the same as before but afterwards each increase will give diminishing returns)
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where tripple tasks research stations would not give the correct amount of pioneer points 🦑
Fixed a bug where exiting to main menu right after a combat ended would result in a desynch between the client and server that could lead to unexpected behaviour 🦑
Fixed a bug where Tridacna would stay closed after resurrecting with the resurrection core 🦑
🦑: community suggestions or bug reports
