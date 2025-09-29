-Changed the way the opening title level is loaded to not block the main thread, and also to wait until all required shaders are compiled.
-Added a message on the loading screen showing the number of shaders still to compile so the player doesn't think the game has stopped responding.
Update note for 29th September part 2
Update notes via Steam Community
