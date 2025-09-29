 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20167676 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased the difficulty of certain waves in the Underforest region.

  • Enhanced the final boss in the Underforest region,

    (increasing its health, attack power, and combat patterns.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449591
