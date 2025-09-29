 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20167618 Edited 29 September 2025 – 05:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update:


- Added a completed Tutorial that players can play both on the Demo and Full Version.

- The tutorial is completely translated in Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish.


Major Bug Fixes:


- After retreating to a province the players provinces would not update the correct amount of units that had returned.

- Duping Infantry by buying Archers and Cavalry from the Trade menu has been fixed now.... sorry!


Other:


- Generals now have a much higher chance of switching sides if they are not loyal enough.

- Provinces now start off with more money and food due to player feedback.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3867041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link