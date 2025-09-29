Major Update:
- Added a completed Tutorial that players can play both on the Demo and Full Version.
- The tutorial is completely translated in Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish.
Major Bug Fixes:
- After retreating to a province the players provinces would not update the correct amount of units that had returned.
- Duping Infantry by buying Archers and Cavalry from the Trade menu has been fixed now.... sorry!
Other:
- Generals now have a much higher chance of switching sides if they are not loyal enough.
- Provinces now start off with more money and food due to player feedback.
