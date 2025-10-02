[Semianniversary Celebration]
・Today's Item increased during the campaign!
・Get a White Key every Monday!
・Go through the main story for 5-star allies & CS!
Ver 3.12.80 Update
◆Encounters
・"Dream Weaver" Dunarith is encounterable
◆Manifestation: Weapon Tempering
Added a new enhancement event for the characters and classes listed below:
・Rosetta (Judgment)
Check the in-game notices for more information.
Ver 3.12.80 Manifestation: Weapon Tempering
Update notes via Steam Community
[Semianniversary Celebration]
