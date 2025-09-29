After the final day... (Post-game)

Combat, Allies & Resources

Adjusted the automatic enemies of towers, castles, and troops.



Worms and Soul-Magic monsters now have 3 HP.



Allies who ask for a potion now have 3 HP (merchant, dwarf, and elf).



The fountains in the rainy season now rejuvenate more.



A troop will always appear near the castle, and handing over a map will summon 3 more troops.



The dwarf ally can now also break down walls.



The elf ally now extends your longevity.



The merchant ally now also offers trades to dwarves and elves.



The treant no longer offers a trade (this achievement was removed); it now shows your stats.



More fairies, worms, and griffins now appear.



Interactions & System

User interface improvements.



3 new playable characters were added.



Family tombs now become sanctuaries when you collide with a fairy.



The ruins of buildings no longer become abysses when you collide with a fairy.



You can now always see elves (even if you are not a child).



The shooting star now allows you to get ANY item you want.



Minor changes to some descriptions, help menus, and libraries.



Saved games now have a permanent and unique index.



Stats now count deaths by bombs and the percentage of the map discovered.



The "berserk" cheat was changed to "external."



The "traveler" cheat now makes you start with a map.



Bug Fixes

The ghost did not disappear when you recovered your item.



Completed runs were not being registered correctly.



The new seasons (v0.5.1) could not be selected when starting a world.



Scrolls were not being deducted when paying for cheats.



The "inventory full" message was overlapping the "reincarnate" message.



Un-interactable corpses appeared after completing a world.



Incorrect sprite color for the dragon orb.



Revision of the Japanese translation.



Roadmap

Final libraries (+9).



"Guests" system.



Some object animations.



Improved tutorial.



Improved configuration menu.



Demo update.



1.0 launch trailer.



Steam achievements review.



"Manual-style" PDF (?).



Thank you for your interest in Dungeon World, and I hope you enjoy the additions in this new version!

This is, without a doubt, the biggest update for Dungeon World: In addition to adding a Post-game, there are many changes to improve the pace of runs and make some systems more appealing. Even so, there is still content under development that will be available for version 1.0 in December.Once you beat the final day, you'll surely be happy to have saved your world and can spend all the time you want rebuilding it... but there's still more to do!When the being that shaped the world is defeated, 2 new monsters emerge in the sky and the underground to try to take its place. They are very strong and will relentlessly pursue you as soon as you step into their territories. If you want a chance, be sure to go with allies and useful items. Although their behaviors are similar, each one grants a unique reward that will allow you to modify your appearance and the rules of your saved world.Now that the middle plane is no longer threatened, some creatures that were believed to be extinct have left their hiding places in search of a home. Search the seas to get an item that will allow you to attack at a distance, or explore the mountains to get a defensive item against distant enemies.There's just over 2 months left until the release of Dungeon World version 1.0! In this time, I will be implementing the final features of the game, but I will also be busy with "extra material." The priorities are: