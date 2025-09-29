Dear Guards,

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the issues. The fixes have been successfully implemented.

■ Bug Fixes

- Temporarily fixed an issue where the game may freeze if a level-up event overlaps with the tutorial.

- Fixed a bug where the filter cancel button was not functioning correctly on various screens.

- Corrected an issue where sosoul Z’s petrification resistance was not working as intended.

*Due to the nature of bonus values fluctuating upon acquisition, this update does not apply to items that have already been obtained.

- Fixed a bug where the museum BGM would stop when returning to the Allies list after a dialogue scene.

- Addressed an issue where the regular BGM would stop when the rare desert field BGM starts playing.

- Corrected typos and text errors in the museum and item descriptions across all supported languages.

■ Known Issues (Under Investigation)

- Some notes in the museum (e.g., Werewolf) are not unlocking as intended.

- Certain Allies are not being lost as per the intended specifications.

- When the taming screen appears, the background gameplay may not pause correctly.

- When using a controller, some selection screens (e.g., Wishlist, Allies list) may fail to update the detail view when hovering over certain icons.

- After the breeding tutorial, if the breeding time ends before departure, progression may become impossible.

→ Can be avoided by restarting the game. A permanent fix is in progress.

- During a heaping portion session at camp, ingredients may not be added correctly.

That's all for now.

Please continue to enjoy the world of Struggle F.O!

Struggle F.O Development Team