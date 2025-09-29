Dear Guards,
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the issues. The fixes have been successfully implemented.
■ Bug Fixes
- Temporarily fixed an issue where the game may freeze if a level-up event overlaps with the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where the filter cancel button was not functioning correctly on various screens.
- Corrected an issue where sosoul Z’s petrification resistance was not working as intended.
*Due to the nature of bonus values fluctuating upon acquisition, this update does not apply to items that have already been obtained.
- Fixed a bug where the museum BGM would stop when returning to the Allies list after a dialogue scene.
- Addressed an issue where the regular BGM would stop when the rare desert field BGM starts playing.
- Corrected typos and text errors in the museum and item descriptions across all supported languages.
■ Known Issues (Under Investigation)
- Some notes in the museum (e.g., Werewolf) are not unlocking as intended.
- Certain Allies are not being lost as per the intended specifications.
- When the taming screen appears, the background gameplay may not pause correctly.
- When using a controller, some selection screens (e.g., Wishlist, Allies list) may fail to update the detail view when hovering over certain icons.
- After the breeding tutorial, if the breeding time ends before departure, progression may become impossible.
→ Can be avoided by restarting the game. A permanent fix is in progress.
- During a heaping portion session at camp, ingredients may not be added correctly.
That's all for now.
Please continue to enjoy the world of Struggle F.O!
Struggle F.O Development Team
Changed files in this update