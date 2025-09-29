2.0.12
Fixed multiplayer desync caused by loading a save where a player had a firearm in a holster with ammo loaded in it.
Fixed mercenary starting debt growing higher every time a new campaign is started.
Fixed mercenary starting debt behaving strangely when multiple mercenaries are in the campaign.
Fixed gaining debt when loading a campaign if a character with starting debt was selected at the time of loading.
Fixed non-host players gaining 5000 credits when a save is loaded for the first time.
Corrected the loot level of the tier 3 TB03GR Jesten Arm from 600 to 400.
Fixed the rebind menu appearing behind boss HP bars.
Fixed crashes caused by bouncing two melee attacks at once.
2.0.11
Fixed a possible source of desync at the start of missions.
Fixed evidence of the Campaign 3 boss fight remaining after the campaign ends.
Fixed some typos.
