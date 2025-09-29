 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20167433 Edited 29 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.0.12

  • Fixed multiplayer desync caused by loading a save where a player had a firearm in a holster with ammo loaded in it.

  • Fixed mercenary starting debt growing higher every time a new campaign is started.

  • Fixed mercenary starting debt behaving strangely when multiple mercenaries are in the campaign.

  • Fixed gaining debt when loading a campaign if a character with starting debt was selected at the time of loading.

  • Fixed non-host players gaining 5000 credits when a save is loaded for the first time.

  • Corrected the loot level of the tier 3 TB03GR Jesten Arm from 600 to 400.

  • Fixed the rebind menu appearing behind boss HP bars.

  • Fixed crashes caused by bouncing two melee attacks at once.

2.0.11

  • Fixed a possible source of desync at the start of missions.

  • Fixed evidence of the Campaign 3 boss fight remaining after the campaign ends.

  • Fixed some typos.

