2.0.12

Fixed multiplayer desync caused by loading a save where a player had a firearm in a holster with ammo loaded in it.

Fixed mercenary starting debt growing higher every time a new campaign is started.

Fixed mercenary starting debt behaving strangely when multiple mercenaries are in the campaign.

Fixed gaining debt when loading a campaign if a character with starting debt was selected at the time of loading.

Fixed non-host players gaining 5000 credits when a save is loaded for the first time.

Corrected the loot level of the tier 3 TB03GR Jesten Arm from 600 to 400.

Fixed the rebind menu appearing behind boss HP bars.