- New: Halloween festival, starts on 1st Oct - New Pet/Hero/Medal/Cosmetics.
- Stat Change: Clytaemestra's HP/Lvl active stat changed into Corruption XP Mastery.
- Fixed chat text to show "reduced" instead of "raised' when corruption level is reduced.
- Gem Dust value in inventory bottom currency list now properly updates when you spend gem dust.
- Warlord's Legacy Gem set bonus changes: +750% HP Gemcraft from 250%, +750% HP/Level Gemcraft from 250%, +500% Attack/Level Gemcraft from 250%
Update 0.9.8600
Update notes via Steam Community
