Major 29 September 2025 Build 20167300 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Can you hear the sound of shuffling cards, rolling dice, and jingling coins?

Buffet Knight’s skills are on the table, his fortune tested in the Golden Potluck content update!

Featuring a brand new secret dungeon to discover, with plenty of challenges to conquer on the tabletop!

A powerful boss awaits. Have you got what it takes to beat them at their own game?

For those seeking an extra challenge, an unlockable Randomiser Game Mode will reshuffle Buffet Knight’s whole journey in unique ways! Where will the luck of the draw take your adventure?

But wait, there’s more!

This update comes with other changes and features, including:

- Enemy and combat balances

- Unlockable fast travel

- Difficulty selection option

May fortune spin in your favour!

