29 September 2025 Build 20167258 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+Performance Improvements

-This small patch contains some performance improvements that should help rendering be a little more snappy in heavily populated areas like the city of Brimstone.

+Bug Fix

-Completed minor bug fix from new side quest.

