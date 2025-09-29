 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20167254 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve resolved a bug introduced after the Thu, Sep 25 update that prevented players from using newly created Original Characters.

Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle!!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
