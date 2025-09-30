 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20167232 Edited 30 September 2025 – 01:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We had a couple of gnarly bugs which should now be fixed, including the increased crashing since the Spill Zone update. Let us know if you're still experiencing issues.

_____

Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.7.1

Fixes

  • Upgraded to Unity version 6000.2.6f1, which should eliminate some of the crashes that players have been experiencing.

  • Fixed a game-freeze issue caused by players restarting a phase after a survivor died while aiming.

  • Fixed missing loot visuals in Bottle Hill Ruin.

  • Fixed an issue where High Fever (recovering) and Will to Live (active) were considered traits instead of states.

  • Fixed an issue where players lost selection after transferring the last item in the last row of the scavenge transfer screen. 

  • Fixed an issue where the zombies could sometimes get stuck on staircases.

  • Fixed an issue where one of the armoured zombies in the Chiefways Boiler Unit did not react to grenades.

  • Fixed an issue where the toxic gas in the Chiefways Transport Depot only started hurting survivors much deeper into the stage despite the gas visuals showing much earlier.

  • Fixed an issue where zombified Otto would not attack the player.

  • Fixed an issue where the music sting that played when survivors found Otto's corpse would replay over and over again.


Adjustments

  • Dismantling guns now takes two dismantling slots instead of one, so it matches the rest of the dismantling recipes.

  • Optimised the character manager to reduce the CPU cost when there are multiple characters/zombies around.

  • Added names to loot points in The Pit.

  • Added Otto's drug stash to the portable toilet in the Distillation Towers.

  • Added a sound effect that plays when Otto speaks to the player via the PA system.

  • Enabling the alarm in the Chiefways Operations Center will now cause a siren sound effect.

  • Nora is now more difficult to knock down.

Harriet &

the Into the Dead team


