We had a couple of gnarly bugs which should now be fixed, including the increased crashing since the Spill Zone update. Let us know if you're still experiencing issues.
Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.7.1
Fixes
Upgraded to Unity version 6000.2.6f1, which should eliminate some of the crashes that players have been experiencing.
Fixed a game-freeze issue caused by players restarting a phase after a survivor died while aiming.
Fixed missing loot visuals in Bottle Hill Ruin.
Fixed an issue where High Fever (recovering) and Will to Live (active) were considered traits instead of states.
Fixed an issue where players lost selection after transferring the last item in the last row of the scavenge transfer screen.
Fixed an issue where the zombies could sometimes get stuck on staircases.
Fixed an issue where one of the armoured zombies in the Chiefways Boiler Unit did not react to grenades.
Fixed an issue where the toxic gas in the Chiefways Transport Depot only started hurting survivors much deeper into the stage despite the gas visuals showing much earlier.
Fixed an issue where zombified Otto would not attack the player.
Fixed an issue where the music sting that played when survivors found Otto's corpse would replay over and over again.
Adjustments
Dismantling guns now takes two dismantling slots instead of one, so it matches the rest of the dismantling recipes.
Optimised the character manager to reduce the CPU cost when there are multiple characters/zombies around.
Added names to loot points in The Pit.
Added Otto's drug stash to the portable toilet in the Distillation Towers.
Added a sound effect that plays when Otto speaks to the player via the PA system.
Enabling the alarm in the Chiefways Operations Center will now cause a siren sound effect.
Nora is now more difficult to knock down.
Harriet &
the Into the Dead team
