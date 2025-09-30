Patch Notes: Hotfix v0.7.1

We had a couple of gnarly bugs which should now be fixed, including the increased crashing since the Spill Zone update. Let us know if you're still experiencing issues.

_____

Upgraded to Unity version 6000.2.6f1, which should eliminate some of the crashes that players have been experiencing.

Fixed a game-freeze issue caused by players restarting a phase after a survivor died while aiming.

Fixed missing loot visuals in Bottle Hill Ruin.

Fixed an issue where High Fever (recovering) and Will to Live (active) were considered traits instead of states.

Fixed an issue where players lost selection after transferring the last item in the last row of the scavenge transfer screen.

Fixed an issue where the zombies could sometimes get stuck on staircases.

Fixed an issue where one of the armoured zombies in the Chiefways Boiler Unit did not react to grenades.

Fixed an issue where the toxic gas in the Chiefways Transport Depot only started hurting survivors much deeper into the stage despite the gas visuals showing much earlier.

Fixed an issue where zombified Otto would not attack the player.