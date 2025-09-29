friends! we are so close to the best holiday of the year.

no, I do not refer to Christmas, nor Halloween...

⏰ this week, we finally get to set our clocks back and GAIN AN HOUR OF SLEEP ⏰

of course, this is all negated once spring rolls around... hmmmm

anyways

if you're looking for something to do during that extra hour (other than sleep) then you should check out the new fall update to Sudoku Acres!

⚠️ edit: it has come to my attention that it is in fact, NOT the month of October. in my defense, it was 1am when I posted this and I was really looking forward to sleep

anyways - new Autumn update for Sudoku Acres! here's what you'll find:

Additions:

✅ the oft-asked-for achievements have been added!

✍️ another new Sudoku category with nine new Autumn puzzles (for a total of 45!)

🍂 free Autumn rods! click on them to change the season of your farm, or just place them as decoration

💀 new spooky(?) pet! he is a tiny skull that hops around (:

🎃 new decor items! headstones, windmills, and jack-o-lanterns oh my! (and more)



Fixes & Improvements:

🍂 autumn themed main menu

🪙 adjusted item prices

📊 adjusted shiny rates for pets

📝 minor ui changes

🐛 minor bug fixes



there is yet still more to come!

I hope this game brings you joy (っ╹ᆺ╹)っ