Patch Notes — Version 1.2
New Features
Steam Leaderboards have been added.
Auto Lock-On setting is now available for Mouse & Keyboard.
Pumpkin Hills Event (Halloween Special)
Halloween has arrived! Dive into Pumpkin Hills, a 10-level spooky map pack featuring:
A brand new Boss Encounter
Haunted Hood cosmetic
Vampire Cape cosmetic
New enemy type: Pumpkinheads
New enemy type: Ghosts
Technical Updates
Damage Packages now support a Pierce setting.
Clouds now cosmetically change when touched by the player.
Alyssa
Alyssa’s Charge Bar now changes color based on charge level.
Bug Fixes
UI_Settings: Audio sliders now function correctly.
UI_Settings: Improved readability.
Homing Turrets now properly respect projectile lifetime.
Clouds now reset jump power-ups as intended.
Charger Bug: Fixed so it now works on non-Episode One maps.
Bow Charge UI: Element no longer gets blocked by arrow types.
Developer Note:
The current rebind system isn’t ideal. It may be reworked in the future.
Changed files in this update