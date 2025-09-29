 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes — Version 1.2

New Features

  • Steam Leaderboards have been added.

  • Auto Lock-On setting is now available for Mouse & Keyboard.

Pumpkin Hills Event (Halloween Special)

Halloween has arrived! Dive into Pumpkin Hills, a 10-level spooky map pack featuring:

  • A brand new Boss Encounter

  • Haunted Hood cosmetic

  • Vampire Cape cosmetic

  • New enemy type: Pumpkinheads

  • New enemy type: Ghosts

Technical Updates

  • Damage Packages now support a Pierce setting.

  • Clouds now cosmetically change when touched by the player.

Alyssa

  • Alyssa’s Charge Bar now changes color based on charge level.

Bug Fixes

  • UI_Settings: Audio sliders now function correctly.

  • UI_Settings: Improved readability.

  • Homing Turrets now properly respect projectile lifetime.

  • Clouds now reset jump power-ups as intended.

  • Charger Bug: Fixed so it now works on non-Episode One maps.

  • Bow Charge UI: Element no longer gets blocked by arrow types.

Developer Note:
The current rebind system isn’t ideal. It may be reworked in the future.

