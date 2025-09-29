 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20167107 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change: The program now starts in Administrator mode by default

Optimization: Added error message display when device connection fails
Optimization: Added connection status display
Optimization: Added special notification when using LoopMIDI

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2091611
