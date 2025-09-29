 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20166940 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ANNOUNCEMENT

Update 1.2 is LIVE!

Here’s what comes with Update 1.2:

  • 30 NEW unlockable songs!

  • Major SFX updates

  • Major updates to Scoring System

  • Fixed Slalom Mode flag collision

  • Removed the splash screen for a smoother game start

  • Reworked the jukebox

  • Updated post-race scoreboard

  • Fixed a bug that prohibited lobby movement

  • Fixed a bug in High Score board

  • Fixed bugs related to scoring

  • Scoring exploit patched

  • Updated lobby ship, menu, and jukebox visuals

  • Color palette updates

  • Updates to the scene design

  • Other bug fixes

Hold onto your boards!

This is our biggest update yet, packed with brand-new content, major improvements, and long-awaited fixes to keep the ride smoother than ever!

With 30 new unlockable songs, a fully reworked jukebox, and huge SFX and scoring system upgrades, the game has never sounded or played better.

We’ve also cleaned up rough edges by patching scoring exploits, fixing Slalom Mode collisions, polishing the scoreboard and lobby, and overhauling visuals from ships to color palettes. Whether you’re chasing high scores or just vibing with the music, Update 1.2 brings fresh energy and a smoother experience across the board.

Stay tuned,

The Max Twist Dev Team

