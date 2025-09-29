ANNOUNCEMENT

Update 1.2 is LIVE!

Here’s what comes with Update 1.2:

30 NEW unlockable songs !

Major SFX updates

Major updates to Scoring System

Fixed Slalom Mode flag collision

Removed the splash screen for a smoother game start

Reworked the jukebox

Updated post-race scoreboard

Fixed a bug that prohibited lobby movement

Fixed a bug in High Score board

Fixed bugs related to scoring

Scoring exploit patched

Updated lobby ship , menu , and jukebox visuals

Color palette updates

Updates to the scene design

Other bug fixes

Hold onto your boards!

This is our biggest update yet, packed with brand-new content, major improvements, and long-awaited fixes to keep the ride smoother than ever!

With 30 new unlockable songs, a fully reworked jukebox, and huge SFX and scoring system upgrades, the game has never sounded or played better.

We’ve also cleaned up rough edges by patching scoring exploits, fixing Slalom Mode collisions, polishing the scoreboard and lobby, and overhauling visuals from ships to color palettes. Whether you’re chasing high scores or just vibing with the music, Update 1.2 brings fresh energy and a smoother experience across the board.

Stay tuned,

The Max Twist Dev Team