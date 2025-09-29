ANNOUNCEMENT
Update 1.2 is LIVE!
Here’s what comes with Update 1.2:
30 NEW unlockable songs!
Major SFX updates
Major updates to Scoring System
Fixed Slalom Mode flag collision
Removed the splash screen for a smoother game start
Reworked the jukebox
Updated post-race scoreboard
Fixed a bug that prohibited lobby movement
Fixed a bug in High Score board
Fixed bugs related to scoring
Scoring exploit patched
Updated lobby ship, menu, and jukebox visuals
Color palette updates
Updates to the scene design
Other bug fixes
Hold onto your boards!
This is our biggest update yet, packed with brand-new content, major improvements, and long-awaited fixes to keep the ride smoother than ever!
With 30 new unlockable songs, a fully reworked jukebox, and huge SFX and scoring system upgrades, the game has never sounded or played better.
We’ve also cleaned up rough edges by patching scoring exploits, fixing Slalom Mode collisions, polishing the scoreboard and lobby, and overhauling visuals from ships to color palettes. Whether you’re chasing high scores or just vibing with the music, Update 1.2 brings fresh energy and a smoother experience across the board.
Stay tuned,
The Max Twist Dev Team
Changed files in this update