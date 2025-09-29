The original shape of the furnace was awkward and it was the #1 thing that people had trouble with, so we widened the opening and added a conveyor belt for convenient flesh sacrificing.



You can now grapple onto enemies. Do with this information what you will.



Many of episode 1’s levels have been overhauled to make them more fun, highlights are:

- Meat Metro in E1M4 (the lava level)

- More outposts and more interesting arenas in E1M5

- Secret level added to episode 1, see if you can find it. Your hint is horns



Power Up Pickups (rapid fire, infinite ammo, instakill, etc...)



Ghost Race with 1st/3rd person replay view



Out-of-level content

- Gallery

- Stats tracking (bullets shot, enemies killed, times jumped, etc...)

- Whatever else we think of



Thank you all for playing the game and leaving feedback! We heard you loud and clear, so we made some changes to Episode 1.What's Coming Soon™:Work continues on Episode 2 as well, it is less directly linear and has a hub level where you can do your own routing for what level you want to do next.As we work on Episode 2, we’d love to hear more from you about how we can make Galvanized the best game it can be. Thank you all so much for supporting us on our journey to manifest the boomer shooter that haunts our dreams.