This Week: Flat Solar Panels

This Week: 200 Weekly Patches

Next Week: Cultivar Backpack

Your support makes these updates possible.

Changelog 2.3.11.142770

New Content

Details Unlocked flat solar panels



Updated flat solar panel's description to remove mention of roof pieces



Enabled support for grid angle snapping on flat solar panels





Fixed

Details Clients no longer attempt to request server-only biome update on BP_Grid_Base BeginPlay



Changed fishing rod attachment icon



Nuke from orbit obsolete/WIP content that no longer compiles or gets flagged during validation



Fix up invalid row handles on several BPs



Fixed description text mentioning 'Alert Level' for CanTrackAnimalHealthbar stat, when the stat doesn't affect that



Fixed issue where Rock Golem's jump attack had too big of an attack radius



Extend gravestone ragdoll time after recent change





Future Content

Details Changed Frostfall portrait image



Adding sulfur worm emerge audio events and notify



Adding Sulfur worm pre spit event and audio. Updatding Attack vocalisation



Blue quad, I'll no longer lag



Fix settings on Blood/Paw decal textures



Exclude RenderTargets from Texture validation



Fix missing Setting param on Sulfur Worm Spit vocalisation



Delete random toilet icon with validation issues used in Talents Simulation UI. Replaced used icon



Added IK control rig for Reaver



Fixed crash when attempting to perform asset validation on IcarusActorMacroLibrary



WIP saddle setup and skinning for the raptor mount



Rock Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Fixed queen only slow walking. Added first test of burrowing/peekaboo mechanics. Added Transition/Attack montages



Added New Outpost portrait Images



Adding sulfur worm spit audio and events



DH: Reaver should no longer attack other creatures



Removed ensureMsgf from AITargetable



Ely - transition cave between W arctic and NW volcanic, red + green quads



Finished saddle setup for the chew mount



Added AXE_Lithium



Added KNI_Lithium



Added SPR_Lithium



Added PIC_Lithium



Reduce log verbosity for foundation actors



Added extra validation for BP-based trait component DT rows



Rock, Tree Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium



Fix Jackhammer Idle audio is not triggering



Adding randomisation to the nailgun fire sounds



Saddle setup for the raptor mount



Jack of all hammers routing



Adding first pass jackhammer loop on and idle loop



Ely - transition cave between W arctic and NW volcanic, red quad



Validation fixes for Mesh LOD screensizes



Adding nailgun fire audio, event, data table setup



Update WeatherPools DT



Queen Boss - Added combat phases and better organisation



Update Slinker loot table. Cleared out duplicate content. Fix Audio on Juvi Slinker. Add DT validation for duplicate ItemRewards rows



Adjusted UV's for the liquid chamber on the Uranium Collection Device so they work properly with the new shader



Removed Fireflies, added Rock, Tree Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Green/Yellow Quad, Elysium



Increase Fur from Tundra Deer. Decrease Fur from Pygmy Lops



Add Ely biomes to WeatherEvents DT



wip VFX options for Mining Laser



wip FX for BP_Exotic_Uranium_Collector



Ely - foliage painting and impassable placement in geothermal and NW volcanic, red quad



Removed CriticalSection var from AuraManagerComponent



Queen Boss - Fixed spit location and cleanup



Ely - updated biome heatmap to include arctic-NWvolcanic transition cave inside shattered barrens biome



Updated T5 Hazmat suit textures and sk mesh



BP_Fireflies_FX adjusted construction script for exposed controls on the niagara system



Queen Boss - Added transitions between all states and added diving/spit cycle



Ely - nav blockers in Geothermal and NW volcanic, persistent level



Saddle updates for the raptor mount



Made IAITargetable::IsHostileTowards warning message verbose



Ely - added voids, volumes and entrances to arctic-volcanic transition cave



Changed name of new IsDataValid function inside TraitComponent to prevent compiler warnings



Added_ITM_Sickle_Lithium



Clean out WIP turret content



Slightly increased Slinker's peripheral vision angle



Added a quicker variant of Slinker's pounce attack



Update flavor text on Cultivar Backpack



Slinker sniff spacialization tweaks and adjustments



Slinker idle sniff audio, event and notify



Adjustments and improvements to slinker vocals balance and footsteps



v2 of slinker aggro vocals. changed direction slightly. better representation of size and feel of the creature. Less low mid vocal growl



Adding slinker attack movement audio and events. Fast jump charge and hop type movement. Adding notifys to all appropriate events



Adding uranium collector deploy audio now that there is a new animation for deploying it



Volume adjustments to bounder deer



Fix dialog subtitles for ELY1 so that they match the audio



Move a bunch of actors into more appropriate folders (mainly Vision/Nav related content), move some meshes out of persistent level into Developer level



Fix Slinker XP event



Fix Slinker BP physics setup



Improve takeoff sequence for Transport pods. Increase time between ignition and movement, initial movement is now more gradual



ELY1: Add representative SearchArea to mission which has radius requirements. Increase max radius from 30m to 50m to allow for building on nearby rock. Move Map icons logic to root Beacon mission so they can be toggled on/off based on stage. Reduce Defend quest section by 60s (300 -> 240s). Fix quest description being wrapped in rich text when it was already rich text causing erroneous closing bracket to appear. Stop spawning drones after transmission completes



Add DF Bias to AlienRock01



added decal on console for FX when active or not and updated liquid mesh material for BP_Exotic_Uranium_Collector



Nailgun improvements and adjustments



Volume pass on drones to pull them back a fraction to accomodate for multiple at once



Adding nailgun montage and animation for reloading. Adding nailgun reloading audio



Fix bone DT setup for Drone



Fix bone DT setup for Bats



Queen boss - Added First pass flying phase



Adjustment and imrpovements to Reaver audio timing and volumes and emerges and submerges



Small volume balance of bounder deer



Shortening and editing a few dialogue lines for snappier presentation of information



Add isValid check for Target input for CheckLineOfSight function



Adding ghost croc vocalisations to data table. Duplicating croc pre attack to use in ghost pre attack montage. Adding ghost pre attack audio etc. Adding delay to dialogue event when landing in eden



Adding impact event for nailgun ballistic and data table setup



Added missing ADS Offset for single shot pistol. This brings the nail guna nd all pistols in alignment



Added ITM_Shield_Lithium



Adjustments and improvements to the jackhammer



Update Elysium minimap textures



wip on Exotic Uranium Collector material and BP



Add Generated LODs for Elysium



Fixed Orka control rig, added IK curves



Remove STL includes/function calls from Unreal components



T5 Chainsaw's InUse flag is now unset during setup, endplay



Added item animations to T5 chainsaw



Adjustments to jackhammer idle start fade in and also adding all bounder deer flinch and death audio events to correct data table ai setup



Adding correct placement of nailgun in hand by adjusting the offset location. Adding missing ADS offset sockets so that the nailgun and pistols all align the same



Small dialogue tweak to reduce length slightly and small fix to wrong text input



Adding Giant roach aggro audio, event and data table setups



Add Generated LOD data for Elysium



Added missing collision for audio to wild Avocado and Rhubarb, as well as fixed a few incorrect BP mesh assignements



Added 3 wild variants of both Avocado and Rhubarb plants, with all meshes, materials, textures, FTs, DMs, BPs and Data Table entries



Updated skinning on remaining raptor mount saddles



Add animation to jack hammer item (tip). Fix not using fuel on jackhammer



Changed outpost images texture size. Fixed outpost background not scaling for Ultrawide



Wire pull chain animation for Jackhammer



Adding jackhammer pull chord start audio event and notify



Created single submerged animation for the Wyrm Queen and shifted the submerge to ground animation to line up with ground idle



Adding jackhammer impact event and data table setups. Re adding loop audio to montage



Cleared invalid session flag param on unused GH device BP. Removed some related DT data



Change Ely starting zone drop image from Desert to Snow to suit Tundra. Fix DNT tag on instance level entry



Increase Tundra Deer peripheral vision range 115 -> 140deg. Change extra poison damage to extra fire damage



Jackhammer timing and balance adjustments. Making the pull start audio cue follow the hands so it feels more natural



Creature routing in FMOD



Adding storca flinch and death vocalisation events and data table setup. Small timing adjustment to stomper bite vocal



Removed Slinker's protective motivation. Should stop them from attacking other creatures



Slinker 'completes' it's hunting motivation after sucessfully pouncing



Slinker will no longer increase it's hunting motivation if target is close (within 10m)



Fixed issue where JumpTo_Attack was using a 20m attack radius for all instances of the action





Welcome to Week 200.This week, we’re adding a new flat solar panel to Icarus. It offers the same functionality as the existing model and allows easy placement on diagonal roofs.We also take a look back at a summary of what we have added to the base icarus game over the last 200 weeks of consistent weekly patches since the launch of Icarus.We also give a quick preview about what we are adding to the Orbital Workshop next week - the Cultivar Backpack.The new Flat Solar Panel has been added to Icarus, giving players a fresh option for generating solar power. This new variant functions exactly the same as the existing solar panel but offers a different form factor to better suit certain base designs.It is unlocked using the same talent in the tech tree as the original solar panel, so there’s no need to spend additional points or unlock a new branch. Once unlocked, you'll have access to both versions and can choose the one that best fits your layout.Unlike the standard model, the flat solar panel is designed to have a much lower profile and allowed to be cleanly placed on roofs, making it ideal for players looking to build more compact or streamlined bases. This placement flexibility allows for cleaner integration into your structure, especially for rooftop builds where space and aesthetics matter.On top of its practical benefits, it simply looks great - a low-profile, modern design that adds a polished touch to any base.This week marks a major milestone for Icarus: 200 consecutive weekly patches since launch. We haven’t missed a single week, and over that time, the game has grown far beyond its original scope. Your ongoing support has fueled our constant drive to expand, refine, and evolve the world of Icarus.We’ve introduced major systems that have transformed how players experience the game. Open World mode brought persistent environments, allowing you to run missions and operations on a single, lasting world.The introduction of Mounts and Pets, each with their own skill trees and progression, added new ways to travel across Icarus and engage in combat. Not only can you purchase pets from the Orbital Workshop, but you can also capture and tame wild animals in-game and raise them as companions.We’ve added many new ways to interact with the environment, including Wild Beehives, Deep Ore Veins, and Enzyme Geysers. Each comes with its own challenges to overcome, offering substantial benefits and rewards for players.The planet’s ecosystem has expanded as well. Creatures like Bees, Bats, Kiwis, Tuskers, Terrenus, and Dribbos have been introduced, along with new resources such as Milk, Cheese, Eggs, Seeds, Avocados, and Strawberries, enhancing farming and cooking.Combat and gear progression have evolved significantly. New weapons like Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles and Flamethrowers have expanded your arsenal, while the addition of Alteration Benches lets you customize tools, weapons, and armor directly on-planet. These changes allow for more personal and adaptable loadouts to match your playstyle.Base-building and outpost customization have also improved. We added deployables like Fortifications, Turrets, Wind Turbines, Smokers, and even Aquariums to keep the fish you catch. A dedicated backpack slot was introduced, along with a wide variety of backpacks with unique functions. And yes - we added plenty of rugs, because even space survival deserves good interior design.The world itself has grown more dangerous with the arrival of World Bosses like the Scorpion, Hammerhead, and Landshark, offering high-stakes encounters for players seeking a challenge. These bosses test your combat skills and preparation and provide memorable battles across multiple biomes.We’ve also added ways to restore the environment. The Thumper allows players to replenish mined voxels, while the Localized Terraforming Device restores trees and foliage that have been harvested, extending the ways players can interact with and sustain the world.Player progression has been expanded by increasing the maximum level from 40 to 60, introducing brand new talent trees, fresh recipes, and enhanced mission rewards. This adds more depth to your character development and new goals to pursue as you explore Icarus.Behind the scenes, some of the most important changes have been made to ensure the game’s long-term health. By removing backend dependencies and adding dedicated server support, we’ve ensured that even if the studio were to close in the future, the game will remain playable. Your progress is yours to keep, and your data stays in your hands.Alongside all the free weekly content, we’ve delivered two full-sized maps, two major expansions, and multiple smaller DLCs that bring fresh stories, environments, and mechanics to Icarus. These additions continue to build on the game’s foundation and keep it evolving week after week.Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Seeing what you build, how you play, and the stories you create keeps us motivated every step of the way. Here’s to the next 200 patches - and everything still to come.Next week, we’re introducing a brand-new backpack: the Cultivar. Designed with farmers in mind, this specialized backpack will assist players with seed collection and crop harvesting, making it an essential tool for anyone focused on agriculture and food production. Whether you're running a small greenhouse or a full-scale farm, the Cultivar is built to support your growing ambitions.