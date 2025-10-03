This week, we’re adding a new flat solar panel to Icarus. It offers the same functionality as the existing model and allows easy placement on diagonal roofs.
We also take a look back at a summary of what we have added to the base icarus game over the last 200 weeks of consistent weekly patches since the launch of Icarus.
We also give a quick preview about what we are adding to the Orbital Workshop next week - the Cultivar Backpack.
This Week: Flat Solar Panels
The new Flat Solar Panel has been added to Icarus, giving players a fresh option for generating solar power. This new variant functions exactly the same as the existing solar panel but offers a different form factor to better suit certain base designs.
It is unlocked using the same talent in the tech tree as the original solar panel, so there’s no need to spend additional points or unlock a new branch. Once unlocked, you'll have access to both versions and can choose the one that best fits your layout.
Unlike the standard model, the flat solar panel is designed to have a much lower profile and allowed to be cleanly placed on roofs, making it ideal for players looking to build more compact or streamlined bases. This placement flexibility allows for cleaner integration into your structure, especially for rooftop builds where space and aesthetics matter.
On top of its practical benefits, it simply looks great - a low-profile, modern design that adds a polished touch to any base.
This Week: 200 Weekly Patches
This week marks a major milestone for Icarus: 200 consecutive weekly patches since launch. We haven’t missed a single week, and over that time, the game has grown far beyond its original scope. Your ongoing support has fueled our constant drive to expand, refine, and evolve the world of Icarus.
We’ve introduced major systems that have transformed how players experience the game. Open World mode brought persistent environments, allowing you to run missions and operations on a single, lasting world.
The introduction of Mounts and Pets, each with their own skill trees and progression, added new ways to travel across Icarus and engage in combat. Not only can you purchase pets from the Orbital Workshop, but you can also capture and tame wild animals in-game and raise them as companions.
We’ve added many new ways to interact with the environment, including Wild Beehives, Deep Ore Veins, and Enzyme Geysers. Each comes with its own challenges to overcome, offering substantial benefits and rewards for players.
The planet’s ecosystem has expanded as well. Creatures like Bees, Bats, Kiwis, Tuskers, Terrenus, and Dribbos have been introduced, along with new resources such as Milk, Cheese, Eggs, Seeds, Avocados, and Strawberries, enhancing farming and cooking.
Combat and gear progression have evolved significantly. New weapons like Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles and Flamethrowers have expanded your arsenal, while the addition of Alteration Benches lets you customize tools, weapons, and armor directly on-planet. These changes allow for more personal and adaptable loadouts to match your playstyle.
Base-building and outpost customization have also improved. We added deployables like Fortifications, Turrets, Wind Turbines, Smokers, and even Aquariums to keep the fish you catch. A dedicated backpack slot was introduced, along with a wide variety of backpacks with unique functions. And yes - we added plenty of rugs, because even space survival deserves good interior design.
The world itself has grown more dangerous with the arrival of World Bosses like the Scorpion, Hammerhead, and Landshark, offering high-stakes encounters for players seeking a challenge. These bosses test your combat skills and preparation and provide memorable battles across multiple biomes.
We’ve also added ways to restore the environment. The Thumper allows players to replenish mined voxels, while the Localized Terraforming Device restores trees and foliage that have been harvested, extending the ways players can interact with and sustain the world.
Player progression has been expanded by increasing the maximum level from 40 to 60, introducing brand new talent trees, fresh recipes, and enhanced mission rewards. This adds more depth to your character development and new goals to pursue as you explore Icarus.
Behind the scenes, some of the most important changes have been made to ensure the game’s long-term health. By removing backend dependencies and adding dedicated server support, we’ve ensured that even if the studio were to close in the future, the game will remain playable. Your progress is yours to keep, and your data stays in your hands.
Alongside all the free weekly content, we’ve delivered two full-sized maps, two major expansions, and multiple smaller DLCs that bring fresh stories, environments, and mechanics to Icarus. These additions continue to build on the game’s foundation and keep it evolving week after week.
Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Seeing what you build, how you play, and the stories you create keeps us motivated every step of the way. Here’s to the next 200 patches - and everything still to come.
Next Week: Cultivar BackpackNext week, we’re introducing a brand-new backpack: the Cultivar. Designed with farmers in mind, this specialized backpack will assist players with seed collection and crop harvesting, making it an essential tool for anyone focused on agriculture and food production. Whether you're running a small greenhouse or a full-scale farm, the Cultivar is built to support your growing ambitions.
Your support makes these updates possible.
Changelog 2.3.11.142770
New Content
Details
- Unlocked flat solar panels
- Updated flat solar panel's description to remove mention of roof pieces
- Enabled support for grid angle snapping on flat solar panels
Fixed
Details
- Clients no longer attempt to request server-only biome update on BP_Grid_Base BeginPlay
- Changed fishing rod attachment icon
- Nuke from orbit obsolete/WIP content that no longer compiles or gets flagged during validation
- Fix up invalid row handles on several BPs
- Fixed description text mentioning 'Alert Level' for CanTrackAnimalHealthbar stat, when the stat doesn't affect that
- Fixed issue where Rock Golem's jump attack had too big of an attack radius
- Extend gravestone ragdoll time after recent change
Future Content
Details
- Changed Frostfall portrait image
- Adding sulfur worm emerge audio events and notify
- Adding Sulfur worm pre spit event and audio. Updatding Attack vocalisation
- Blue quad, I'll no longer lag
- Fix settings on Blood/Paw decal textures
- Exclude RenderTargets from Texture validation
- Fix missing Setting param on Sulfur Worm Spit vocalisation
- Delete random toilet icon with validation issues used in Talents Simulation UI. Replaced used icon
- Added IK control rig for Reaver
- Fixed crash when attempting to perform asset validation on IcarusActorMacroLibrary
- WIP saddle setup and skinning for the raptor mount
- Rock Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Fixed queen only slow walking. Added first test of burrowing/peekaboo mechanics. Added Transition/Attack montages
- Added New Outpost portrait Images
- Adding sulfur worm spit audio and events
- DH: Reaver should no longer attack other creatures
- Removed ensureMsgf from AITargetable
- Ely - transition cave between W arctic and NW volcanic, red + green quads
- Finished saddle setup for the chew mount
- Added AXE_Lithium
- Added KNI_Lithium
- Added SPR_Lithium
- Added PIC_Lithium
- Reduce log verbosity for foundation actors
- Added extra validation for BP-based trait component DT rows
- Rock, Tree Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Purple Quad, Elysium
- Fix Jackhammer Idle audio is not triggering
- Adding randomisation to the nailgun fire sounds
- Saddle setup for the raptor mount
- Jack of all hammers routing
- Adding first pass jackhammer loop on and idle loop
- Ely - transition cave between W arctic and NW volcanic, red quad
- Validation fixes for Mesh LOD screensizes
- Adding nailgun fire audio, event, data table setup
- Update WeatherPools DT
- Queen Boss - Added combat phases and better organisation
- Update Slinker loot table. Cleared out duplicate content. Fix Audio on Juvi Slinker. Add DT validation for duplicate ItemRewards rows
- Adjusted UV's for the liquid chamber on the Uranium Collection Device so they work properly with the new shader
- Removed Fireflies, added Rock, Tree Placement and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Green/Yellow Quad, Elysium
- Increase Fur from Tundra Deer. Decrease Fur from Pygmy Lops
- Add Ely biomes to WeatherEvents DT
- wip VFX options for Mining Laser
- wip FX for BP_Exotic_Uranium_Collector
- Ely - foliage painting and impassable placement in geothermal and NW volcanic, red quad
- Removed CriticalSection var from AuraManagerComponent
- Queen Boss - Fixed spit location and cleanup
- Ely - updated biome heatmap to include arctic-NWvolcanic transition cave inside shattered barrens biome
- Updated T5 Hazmat suit textures and sk mesh
- BP_Fireflies_FX adjusted construction script for exposed controls on the niagara system
- Queen Boss - Added transitions between all states and added diving/spit cycle
- Ely - nav blockers in Geothermal and NW volcanic, persistent level
- Saddle updates for the raptor mount
- Made IAITargetable::IsHostileTowards warning message verbose
- Ely - added voids, volumes and entrances to arctic-volcanic transition cave
- Changed name of new IsDataValid function inside TraitComponent to prevent compiler warnings
- Added_ITM_Sickle_Lithium
- Clean out WIP turret content
- Slightly increased Slinker's peripheral vision angle
- Added a quicker variant of Slinker's pounce attack
- Update flavor text on Cultivar Backpack
- Slinker sniff spacialization tweaks and adjustments
- Slinker idle sniff audio, event and notify
- Adjustments and improvements to slinker vocals balance and footsteps
- v2 of slinker aggro vocals. changed direction slightly. better representation of size and feel of the creature. Less low mid vocal growl
- Adding slinker attack movement audio and events. Fast jump charge and hop type movement. Adding notifys to all appropriate events
- Adding uranium collector deploy audio now that there is a new animation for deploying it
- Volume adjustments to bounder deer
- Fix dialog subtitles for ELY1 so that they match the audio
- Move a bunch of actors into more appropriate folders (mainly Vision/Nav related content), move some meshes out of persistent level into Developer level
- Fix Slinker XP event
- Fix Slinker BP physics setup
- Improve takeoff sequence for Transport pods. Increase time between ignition and movement, initial movement is now more gradual
- ELY1: Add representative SearchArea to mission which has radius requirements. Increase max radius from 30m to 50m to allow for building on nearby rock. Move Map icons logic to root Beacon mission so they can be toggled on/off based on stage. Reduce Defend quest section by 60s (300 -> 240s). Fix quest description being wrapped in rich text when it was already rich text causing erroneous closing bracket to appear. Stop spawning drones after transmission completes
- Add DF Bias to AlienRock01
- added decal on console for FX when active or not and updated liquid mesh material for BP_Exotic_Uranium_Collector
- Nailgun improvements and adjustments
- Volume pass on drones to pull them back a fraction to accomodate for multiple at once
- Adding nailgun montage and animation for reloading. Adding nailgun reloading audio
- Fix bone DT setup for Drone
- Fix bone DT setup for Bats
- Queen boss - Added First pass flying phase
- Adjustment and imrpovements to Reaver audio timing and volumes and emerges and submerges
- Small volume balance of bounder deer
- Shortening and editing a few dialogue lines for snappier presentation of information
- Add isValid check for Target input for CheckLineOfSight function
- Adding ghost croc vocalisations to data table. Duplicating croc pre attack to use in ghost pre attack montage. Adding ghost pre attack audio etc. Adding delay to dialogue event when landing in eden
- Adding impact event for nailgun ballistic and data table setup
- Added missing ADS Offset for single shot pistol. This brings the nail guna nd all pistols in alignment
- Added ITM_Shield_Lithium
- Adjustments and improvements to the jackhammer
- Update Elysium minimap textures
- wip on Exotic Uranium Collector material and BP
- Add Generated LODs for Elysium
- Fixed Orka control rig, added IK curves
- Remove STL includes/function calls from Unreal components
- T5 Chainsaw's InUse flag is now unset during setup, endplay
- Added item animations to T5 chainsaw
- Adjustments to jackhammer idle start fade in and also adding all bounder deer flinch and death audio events to correct data table ai setup
- Adding correct placement of nailgun in hand by adjusting the offset location. Adding missing ADS offset sockets so that the nailgun and pistols all align the same
- Small dialogue tweak to reduce length slightly and small fix to wrong text input
- Adding Giant roach aggro audio, event and data table setups
- Add Generated LOD data for Elysium
- Added missing collision for audio to wild Avocado and Rhubarb, as well as fixed a few incorrect BP mesh assignements
- Added 3 wild variants of both Avocado and Rhubarb plants, with all meshes, materials, textures, FTs, DMs, BPs and Data Table entries
- Updated skinning on remaining raptor mount saddles
- Add animation to jack hammer item (tip). Fix not using fuel on jackhammer
- Changed outpost images texture size. Fixed outpost background not scaling for Ultrawide
- Wire pull chain animation for Jackhammer
- Adding jackhammer pull chord start audio event and notify
- Created single submerged animation for the Wyrm Queen and shifted the submerge to ground animation to line up with ground idle
- Adding jackhammer impact event and data table setups. Re adding loop audio to montage
- Cleared invalid session flag param on unused GH device BP. Removed some related DT data
- Change Ely starting zone drop image from Desert to Snow to suit Tundra. Fix DNT tag on instance level entry
- Increase Tundra Deer peripheral vision range 115 -> 140deg. Change extra poison damage to extra fire damage
- Jackhammer timing and balance adjustments. Making the pull start audio cue follow the hands so it feels more natural
- Creature routing in FMOD
- Adding storca flinch and death vocalisation events and data table setup. Small timing adjustment to stomper bite vocal
- Removed Slinker's protective motivation. Should stop them from attacking other creatures
- Slinker 'completes' it's hunting motivation after sucessfully pouncing
- Slinker will no longer increase it's hunting motivation if target is close (within 10m)
- Fixed issue where JumpTo_Attack was using a 20m attack radius for all instances of the action
Changed files in this update