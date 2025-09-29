- VSync is now available in the options and enabled by default.
- Replaced some flawed code intended to smooth out the game's FPS, which was likely responsible for FPS drops after a few hours of play.
Sorry if you were hoping for a real update - I just thought I'd backport these improvements I developed while working on my other game.
- Studio Hexeye
v1.1.3 (9/28/25) - VSync update
