29 September 2025 Build 20166874 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- VSync is now available in the options and enabled by default.
- Replaced some flawed code intended to smooth out the game's FPS, which was likely responsible for FPS drops after a few hours of play.

Sorry if you were hoping for a real update - I just thought I'd backport these improvements I developed while working on my other game.
- Studio Hexeye

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2842601
