What's New?
New Color Palette
User experience
Mouse is now able to interact with their own UI elements
Made tower more like a platform
Balanced a lot
Made bats breakable
Hopefully balanced experience gained a bit better
Changed words "cancel" and "submit" to "back" and "select"
Sounds:
Bat sound effects
Turret sound effects
Bubble sound effects
Fixes:
Fixed grapple special being easily accidently canceled
Fixed error on account creation
Fixed where you couldn't change items in the lobby
Fixed where maps without tower would be included in tower control game mode
Fixed where modifier icons weren't showing up
Fixed where killing teammates would count as points
Fixed where game would softlock when crown fell in off the map in king of the crown game mode
I also modularized a lot of code which should make adding new content easier.
Changed files in this update