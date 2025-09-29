 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20166837 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?

New Color Palette

User experience

  • Mouse is now able to interact with their own UI elements
    Made tower more like a platform

  • Balanced a lot

  • Made bats breakable

  • Hopefully balanced experience gained a bit better

  • Changed words "cancel" and "submit" to "back" and "select"

Sounds:

  • Bat sound effects

  • Turret sound effects

  • Bubble sound effects

Fixes:

  • Fixed grapple special being easily accidently canceled

  • Fixed error on account creation

  • Fixed where you couldn't change items in the lobby

  • Fixed where maps without tower would be included in tower control game mode

  • Fixed where modifier icons weren't showing up

  • Fixed where killing teammates would count as points

  • Fixed where game would softlock when crown fell in off the map in king of the crown game mode

I also modularized a lot of code which should make adding new content easier.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3269831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link