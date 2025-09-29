

**Art**

-Fixed Holmes having weird red pixels on his character page image.



**Bugs**

-Fixed Text Storage Bug in Chapter 4 when checking the stairs from the basement.

-Robertos || memories will no longer linger after the event is over || in Chapter 3.



**Text**

-Fixed all reported English typos.

-Fixed all reported German typos.

-Fixed an issue with the Korean and Japanese version related to the sentence build system. Further testing may be required to confirm this.



**Known Issues**

-When playing Memory in Chapter 3, there's a chance the very first card gives you a fail promt.

-Lupitas bed has no collider. I'll let it stay in since you can make some cool screenshots with it.

-The Timeline might be broken when going from one chapter into the next.