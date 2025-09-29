Version 1.01 Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
**Art**
-Fixed Holmes having weird red pixels on his character page image.
**Bugs**
-Fixed Text Storage Bug in Chapter 4 when checking the stairs from the basement.
-Robertos || memories will no longer linger after the event is over || in Chapter 3.
**Text**
-Fixed all reported English typos.
-Fixed all reported German typos.
-Fixed an issue with the Korean and Japanese version related to the sentence build system. Further testing may be required to confirm this.
**Known Issues**
-When playing Memory in Chapter 3, there's a chance the very first card gives you a fail promt.
-Lupitas bed has no collider. I'll let it stay in since you can make some cool screenshots with it.
-The Timeline might be broken when going from one chapter into the next.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update