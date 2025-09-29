 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20166823 Edited 29 September 2025 – 03:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**Art**
-Fixed Holmes having weird red pixels on his character page image.

**Bugs**
-Fixed Text Storage Bug in Chapter 4 when checking the stairs from the basement.
-Robertos || memories will no longer linger after the event is over || in Chapter 3.

**Text**
-Fixed all reported English typos.
-Fixed all reported German typos.
-Fixed an issue with the Korean and Japanese version related to the sentence build system. Further testing may be required to confirm this.

**Known Issues**
-When playing Memory in Chapter 3, there's a chance the very first card gives you a fail promt.
-Lupitas bed has no collider. I'll let it stay in since you can make some cool screenshots with it.
-The Timeline might be broken when going from one chapter into the next.

