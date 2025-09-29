📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji #10 added (with mnemonic)
・Kanji #1–10 Quizzes available (more coming)
🃏 CARD SHOP
・New card at 1st Card Shop: かっぱのすいげき = Kappa Water Strike
🎵 MUSIC ROOM
・New song added: 太陽と月 = たいよう と つき = Sun and Moon
⚔️ BATTLE MUSIC
・NEW 4 tracks added in Caves / Dungeons
・NEW 3 tracks added Outside Dungeons
🛠 OTHER UPDATES
・“What is Kanji” poster added in the Kanji Room
・Speech dialogs now display with backgrounds instead of plain textboxes
🐞 FIXES
・Fixed an issue where JLPT question choices sometimes appeared on top of the question instead of below it
（＾▽＾）／
BUILD 8.2: 🃏 Kappa Strike & Tunes
