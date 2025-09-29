 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20166764 Edited 29 September 2025 – 03:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji #10 added (with mnemonic)
・Kanji #1–10 Quizzes available (more coming)

🃏 CARD SHOP
・New card at 1st Card Shop: かっぱのすいげき = Kappa Water Strike

🎵 MUSIC ROOM
・New song added: 太陽と月 = たいよう と つき = Sun and Moon

⚔️ BATTLE MUSIC
・NEW 4 tracks added in Caves / Dungeons
・NEW 3 tracks added Outside Dungeons

🛠 OTHER UPDATES
・“What is Kanji” poster added in the Kanji Room
・Speech dialogs now display with backgrounds instead of plain textboxes

🐞 FIXES
・Fixed an issue where JLPT question choices sometimes appeared on top of the question instead of below it

（＾▽＾）／

