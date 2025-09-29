Update #8 is the largest update so far for College Baseball: Dynasty Builder.



Coach Mode and School Mode have now been brought to the game. Coaches give recruiting point bonuses that can help you win that recruit. There is a coach carousel at the end of the year that the AI and user can interact with. In school mode, you will try to hire the right coach to help you bring your team to the championship. In coach Mode you will be able to start your journey at the age and level that you want. Allowing you to role play whatever role you want to start off as. I hope you guys enjoy it!





List of Updates and Bug Fixes



Prestige Point cap of 8,000 points is instituted now to prevent teams from getting to level 10 and never really having a chance to drop back down.



Initial Dynasty School Attributes will not default to 1/1/1/1 or 4/4/4/4. There was a bug in the initialization process that was setting attributes because it did not find prestige points and level for teams. The AI teams didn't matter because it automatically adjusted once prestige points were added. The user team though had to be manually moved. That issue should be resolved now.



Pitching page has been cleaned up with the removal of the old columns that were no longer used. Also made it look slightly better with bolded font.



End of the Year Screen looks slightly better and also have put in safeguards to prevent the user from clicking back to home too fast and messing up their save.



I think I've finally fixed the rotation bug. You should be able to go to different screens and your rotation does not reset to the #1 spot.

