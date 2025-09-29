September Update Patch Notes!

Happy fall season everyone, I am pleased to share an update with you all. This month I added a new quest that spans a few different areas, a few new items and a new hidden armor set. A few bugs came up from people that played, all fixed and a few new thoughts on how to move forward. The full breakdown below:

New Content:

1. A new quest involving a hungry scholar

2. A new enemy: The Bear!

3. New loot including a staff that can return you to the hub. It can also temporarily move you to other locations.

Bug Fixes:

1. Fixed a bug where you couldn't loot warrior enemies

2. A few shortcuts in the game moved you to the wrong spot, or dropped you under the map. FIXED

3. Some audio issues that caused the music to get too loud and not follow your settings. FIXED

4. Axe cooldown FIXED

5. And More!

Looking Ahead:

1. Revisiting combat, not a complete overhaul but maybe small additions to juice it up

2. More ways to take out the lava golem

3. Fixing the quest involving the lich fight

4. Quest involving the lost Ents and some armor

Thanks everyone!

-Fleece