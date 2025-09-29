 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20166623 Edited 30 September 2025 – 13:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have simplified the rewards! Earn stars to unlock new profile pictures. Plus, gain access to bronze, silver, gold, and diamond version of the main characters by collecting enough stars in each of their worlds.

New in the profile overview –

  • Switch your profile image and background color

  • See upcoming rewards

  • Track your total star progress

  • Track your character trophy progress

We also gave new look around the game to make the experience even more fun!

Note: This update is currently available for Windows. Mac update coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3531681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link