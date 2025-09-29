We have simplified the rewards! Earn stars to unlock new profile pictures. Plus, gain access to bronze, silver, gold, and diamond version of the main characters by collecting enough stars in each of their worlds.

New in the profile overview –

Switch your profile image and background color

See upcoming rewards

Track your total star progress

Track your character trophy progress

We also gave new look around the game to make the experience even more fun!



Note: This update is currently available for Windows. Mac update coming soon!