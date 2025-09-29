 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20166491 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

The autosave system is now working! At the start of each day, the game will automatically save content in the first slot.

Since the first save slot will now be used for autosave, we recommend manually saving the game from the second slot now. But don't worry, you save in Slot 1 won't be erased now. The only thing you'll notice is that once you pass a day, this slot will be overwritten by the autosave. So if you have anything important there, please save it in another slot!

We're currently working on hiding the male model in sex scenes so you have a full view of the girls in free scenes. We're also working on improving the visual clarity of the UI buttons so they're more visible and clear when selected.

Thank you for your patience!
