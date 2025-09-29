It's been a long month, but a great one! Let's welcome in the Fall season with some Uncle Kenny goodness
New random feature, if you are playing on mouse and keyboard, you now get a special custom cursor if you have a weapon equipped!
A glitch where the opening cutscene in Act 3 would randomly skip due to no fault of the player has been patched.
The THIS IS A BETA sign has been removed from the first level of Act 3 random oversight.
The battle mode button is in the game but greyed out, it will be finished one day. Probably not for a long while though.
Hank The Survival Guy’s hair is now black to be more lore accurate
A level in Act 1 where you continuously pick up powerups to do platforming has been made more forgiving as it’s a little frustrating.
Made some slight alterations to a handful of outro levels in Act 3
Fixed the direction of shell casings being static from both directions
I unfortunately updated Gamemaker so a bunch of things randomly broke so if you hear a song that loops to beginning prematurely let me know, but the bugs also included breaking my script to keep the mouse on screen. So instead I made it so that the game pauses if you un-focus from the tab.
Thank you guys for over a month of Unc magic.
If you guys find any other issues, or have any suggestions that would improve the game experience, let me know! I am still going to update this game throughout the years. It’s a lot of fun to go back to!
