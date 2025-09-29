It's been a long month, but a great one! Let's welcome in the Fall season with some Uncle Kenny goodness

WHATS NEW?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

New random feature, if you are playing on mouse and keyboard, you now get a special custom cursor if you have a weapon equipped!

A glitch where the opening cutscene in Act 3 would randomly skip due to no fault of the player has been patched.

The THIS IS A BETA sign has been removed from the first level of Act 3 random oversight.

The battle mode button is in the game but greyed out, it will be finished one day. Probably not for a long while though.

Hank The Survival Guy’s hair is now black to be more lore accurate

A level in Act 1 where you continuously pick up powerups to do platforming has been made more forgiving as it’s a little frustrating.

Made some slight alterations to a handful of outro levels in Act 3

Fixed the direction of shell casings being static from both directions