29 September 2025 Build 20166398 Edited 29 September 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a long month, but a great one! Let's welcome in the Fall season with some Uncle Kenny goodness

WHATS NEW?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

  • New random feature, if you are playing on mouse and keyboard, you now get a special custom cursor if you have a weapon equipped!

  • A glitch where the opening cutscene in Act 3 would randomly skip due to no fault of the player has been patched.

  • The THIS IS A BETA sign has been removed from the first level of Act 3 random oversight.

  • The battle mode button is in the game but greyed out, it will be finished one day. Probably not for a long while though.

  • Hank The Survival Guy’s hair is now black to be more lore accurate

  • A level in Act 1 where you continuously pick up powerups to do platforming has been made more forgiving as it’s a little frustrating.

  • Made some slight alterations to a handful of outro levels in Act 3

  • Fixed the direction of shell casings being static from both directions

  • I unfortunately updated Gamemaker so a bunch of things randomly broke so if you hear a song that loops to beginning prematurely let me know, but the bugs also included breaking my script to keep the mouse on screen. So instead I made it so that the game pauses if you un-focus from the tab.

Thank you guys for over a month of Unc magic.

SONG OF THE UPDATE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK8mJJJvaes

If you guys find any other issues, or have any suggestions that would improve the game experience, let me know! I am still going to update this game throughout the years. It’s a lot of fun to go back to!


