I keep pushing balancing and solving issues with the crafting system:



- Many fixes related to broken Genetic Designs. Some old recipes were not able to craft the weapons and abilities. New drops should work as expected. If you have a broken recipe you can destroy it from the main menu.

- Fixed some issues with the UI in Genetic Designs.

- Fixed a bug where breaker and finisher crafted abilities didn't work as expected in multiplayer.

- Reduced the requirements for many abilities.

- Potential fix of player not being able to dodge for a while

- Potential fix of HUD icon not being updated when a new ability is applied.

- Fixed wrong damage on Brontes jump



Balancing and difficulty:



- Removed most enemies close to the initial gate.

- Reduced the overall number of enemies in normal mode.





Others:



- Improved Tartarus location

- When crafting a Design the UI will close automatically.