 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Megabonk Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20166324 Edited 29 September 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I keep pushing balancing and solving issues with the crafting system:

- Many fixes related to broken Genetic Designs. Some old recipes were not able to craft the weapons and abilities. New drops should work as expected. If you have a broken recipe you can destroy it from the main menu.
- Fixed some issues with the UI in Genetic Designs.
- Fixed a bug where breaker and finisher crafted abilities didn't work as expected in multiplayer.
- Reduced the requirements for many abilities.
- Potential fix of player not being able to dodge for a while
- Potential fix of HUD icon not being updated when a new ability is applied.
- Fixed wrong damage on Brontes jump

Balancing and difficulty:

- Removed most enemies close to the initial gate.
- Reduced the overall number of enemies in normal mode.


Others:

- Improved Tartarus location
- When crafting a Design the UI will close automatically.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link