I keep pushing balancing and solving issues with the crafting system:
- Many fixes related to broken Genetic Designs. Some old recipes were not able to craft the weapons and abilities. New drops should work as expected. If you have a broken recipe you can destroy it from the main menu.
- Fixed some issues with the UI in Genetic Designs.
- Fixed a bug where breaker and finisher crafted abilities didn't work as expected in multiplayer.
- Reduced the requirements for many abilities.
- Potential fix of player not being able to dodge for a while
- Potential fix of HUD icon not being updated when a new ability is applied.
- Fixed wrong damage on Brontes jump
Balancing and difficulty:
- Removed most enemies close to the initial gate.
- Reduced the overall number of enemies in normal mode.
Others:
- Improved Tartarus location
- When crafting a Design the UI will close automatically.
New update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update