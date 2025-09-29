-Fixed an issue where the turbo gauge could be destroyed when disconnecting it.-Fixed an issue where Jiggs couldn't recover the V8 block under certain conditions.-Fixed an issue where air filter health could drop below zero and have unintended effects on horsepower.-Fixed a collider issue with bucket lids.-Fixed an issue where Jiggs might not complete his final mission and hand over his device.If you have any issues, post them to the discord and I'll sort them out asap.Thank You,Keystone