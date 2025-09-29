Achievements: Fixed issue where achievements occasionally would not register during a run

Achievements: Adjusted save communication of achievements with Steam

Water Relic: Fixed bug where the Relic of Fowlseidon could pull bosses

Settings: Added option to adjust individual transparency for abilities

Settings: Performance Mode now disables shadows that previously remained active

Fusion – Blizzard: Fixed incorrect growth while time was stopped and bug that prevented descending from the blizzard

Localization: Fixed translation errors in German craft menu

Accessories: Fixed spawn timing of the Magnet

Accessories: Updated visuals for the collectible Magnet accessory

Ray Evolution (Chain Lightning): Fixed bug where lightning bolts would not move

Collection: Added explanation on how to obtain grown chicks

Bosses: Adjusted combat for the second phase of the Heaven Boss, Frogod

Mini-Bosses: Fixed bug spawning multiple magnets after defeating a semi-boss

Mini-Bosses: Added blue and red magnets as rewards

Dialogs: Fixed issue where the game could not be paused during dialogs

UI: Adjusted tooltips in pause and information screens

Abilities: Fixed scaling issues with fusion and abilities when equipping accessories that increase their size

Graphics: Adjusted visuals of certain enemies for better contrast with the environment

Scenes: Fixed bug where switching scenes forced the game to resize in maximized window mode

Cutscene: Fixed bug where the Gemara cutscene would incorrectly play until the end