Achievements: Fixed issue where achievements occasionally would not register during a run
Achievements: Adjusted save communication of achievements with Steam
Water Relic: Fixed bug where the Relic of Fowlseidon could pull bosses
Settings: Added option to adjust individual transparency for abilities
Settings: Performance Mode now disables shadows that previously remained active
Fusion – Blizzard: Fixed incorrect growth while time was stopped and bug that prevented descending from the blizzard
Localization: Fixed translation errors in German craft menu
Accessories: Fixed spawn timing of the Magnet
Accessories: Updated visuals for the collectible Magnet accessory
Ray Evolution (Chain Lightning): Fixed bug where lightning bolts would not move
Collection: Added explanation on how to obtain grown chicks
Bosses: Adjusted combat for the second phase of the Heaven Boss, Frogod
Mini-Bosses: Fixed bug spawning multiple magnets after defeating a semi-boss
Mini-Bosses: Added blue and red magnets as rewards
Dialogs: Fixed issue where the game could not be paused during dialogs
UI: Adjusted tooltips in pause and information screens
Abilities: Fixed scaling issues with fusion and abilities when equipping accessories that increase their size
Graphics: Adjusted visuals of certain enemies for better contrast with the environment
Scenes: Fixed bug where switching scenes forced the game to resize in maximized window mode
Cutscene: Fixed bug where the Gemara cutscene would incorrectly play until the end
Map 2 – Castle: Fixed issue where the wall would close during the corridor event
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
