29 September 2025 Build 20166265 Edited 29 September 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Achievements: Fixed issue where achievements occasionally would not register during a run

  • Achievements: Adjusted save communication of achievements with Steam

  • Water Relic: Fixed bug where the Relic of Fowlseidon could pull bosses

  • Settings: Added option to adjust individual transparency for abilities

  • Settings: Performance Mode now disables shadows that previously remained active

  • Fusion – Blizzard: Fixed incorrect growth while time was stopped and bug that prevented descending from the blizzard

  • Localization: Fixed translation errors in German craft menu

  • Accessories: Fixed spawn timing of the Magnet

  • Accessories: Updated visuals for the collectible Magnet accessory

  • Ray Evolution (Chain Lightning): Fixed bug where lightning bolts would not move

  • Collection: Added explanation on how to obtain grown chicks

  • Bosses: Adjusted combat for the second phase of the Heaven Boss, Frogod

  • Mini-Bosses: Fixed bug spawning multiple magnets after defeating a semi-boss

  • Mini-Bosses: Added blue and red magnets as rewards

  • Dialogs: Fixed issue where the game could not be paused during dialogs

  • UI: Adjusted tooltips in pause and information screens

  • Abilities: Fixed scaling issues with fusion and abilities when equipping accessories that increase their size

  • Graphics: Adjusted visuals of certain enemies for better contrast with the environment

  • Scenes: Fixed bug where switching scenes forced the game to resize in maximized window mode

  • Cutscene: Fixed bug where the Gemara cutscene would incorrectly play until the end

  • Map 2 – Castle: Fixed issue where the wall would close during the corridor event

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

