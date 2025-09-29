 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Megabonk Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20166262 Edited 29 September 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V182 is OUT!

  • Added a error message (In red) when the user doesn't give a session name when creating a match

  • Player can not click the Create match button if a session name is not given

💻Big update are coming!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4039931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link