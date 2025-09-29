- Reworked active reload bar to better convey timing window - this should help those struggling to understand the perfect reload system
- Increased perfect reload window for k31, more newcomer friendly
- K31 reload speed increased
- Physics run on a separate thread now (performance boost!)
- Improved environment collision detection
- Fixed music loop bug on certain retirement conditions
Tonight's Update
Update notes via Steam Community
It's great to have so many new perspectives on Biathlon Challenge- the improvements will keep coming!
