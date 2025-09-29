 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20166235
It's great to have so many new perspectives on Biathlon Challenge- the improvements will keep coming!

  • Reworked active reload bar to better convey timing window - this should help those struggling to understand the perfect reload system
  • Increased perfect reload window for k31, more newcomer friendly
  • K31 reload speed increased
  • Physics run on a separate thread now (performance boost!)
  • Improved environment collision detection
  • Fixed music loop bug on certain retirement conditions

