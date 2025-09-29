 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20166117
v1.1.1 for Alpha Point released:

  • Fixed TSG (The Survival Games) ending immediately when playing solo.
  • Fixed incorrect max player count when hosting TSG.
  • Adjusted safe zone parameters in TSG.
  • Corrected ambient sound levels on Caedis.
  • Increased wind parameters on Caedis.

