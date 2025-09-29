- Fixed TSG (The Survival Games) ending immediately when playing solo.
- Fixed incorrect max player count when hosting TSG.
- Adjusted safe zone parameters in TSG.
- Corrected ambient sound levels on Caedis.
- Increased wind parameters on Caedis.
v1.1.1:
v1.1.1 for Alpha Point released:
