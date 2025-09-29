 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20166034 Edited 29 September 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Inventory Adjustments.

  • Increased inventory total slots in the primary inventory by 15 slots (From 48 to 63). This increase is mostly spread throughout Prestige levels 5-12.
  • Ingredient stack size has been raised to 99 (Up from 50).
  • The Bulk Buyer now wants 6-8 items on average. (Down from 8-10)
  • Overflow inventory size has been raised to 20 slots. (Up from 10)
  • Chests at higher levels should now work properly.

