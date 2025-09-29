- Increased inventory total slots in the primary inventory by 15 slots (From 48 to 63). This increase is mostly spread throughout Prestige levels 5-12.
- Ingredient stack size has been raised to 99 (Up from 50).
- The Bulk Buyer now wants 6-8 items on average. (Down from 8-10)
- Overflow inventory size has been raised to 20 slots. (Up from 10)
- Chests at higher levels should now work properly.
Minor Update 1.0.3 9/28/25
Inventory Adjustments.
