29 September 2025 Build 20166015 Edited 29 September 2025 – 01:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
By popular request we discovered that the last case update caused some player's inventory's to unstack their items, leading to clutter and difficulty using the community market.

To address this, we're releasing a hotfix including a "Stack" and "Unstack" button in the inventory menu to help you manage the distribution of your items.

Happy Coconutting!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3063131
