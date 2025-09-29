By popular request we discovered that the last case update caused some player's inventory's to unstack their items, leading to clutter and difficulty using the community market.
To address this, we're releasing a hotfix including a "Stack" and "Unstack" button in the inventory menu to help you manage the distribution of your items.
Happy Coconutting!
Hotfix: Add inventory stack/unstack buttons
Update notes via Steam Community
